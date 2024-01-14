Short Interest in Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Grows By 11.8%

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,626,400 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 1,454,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.3 days.
Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 29,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,732. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $23.55.
About Canadian Western Bank
