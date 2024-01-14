Short Interest in Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Grows By 11.8%

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,626,400 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 1,454,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.3 days.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 29,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,732. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $23.55.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

