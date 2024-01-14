Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Declines By 54.5%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Clicks Group Price Performance

Shares of CLCGY stock remained flat at $33.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 577. Clicks Group has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $36.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25.

Clicks Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3935 per share. This is an increase from Clicks Group’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Clicks Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.29%.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

