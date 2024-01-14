Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Decreases By 29.5%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,504,800 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the December 15th total of 48,973,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,127.6 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

CICOF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 1,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.33.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC downgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.