Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Drops By 33.3%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CEVMY remained flat at $16.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

