Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Drops By 33.3%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CEVMY remained flat at $16.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
