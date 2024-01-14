Short Interest in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Grows By 91.2%

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings IX by 51.4% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,403,000 after purchasing an additional 974,416 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 43.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,485,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after buying an additional 52,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 16.1% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after buying an additional 213,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Gores Holdings IX Trading Down 0.3 %

GHIX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,009. Gores Holdings IX has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.