Short Interest in Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Increases By 87.2%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the December 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance
Hummingbird Resources stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 20,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,275. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. Hummingbird Resources has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.28.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
