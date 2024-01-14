Short Interest in Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Increases By 87.2%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the December 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance

Hummingbird Resources stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 20,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,275. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. Hummingbird Resources has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

