Short Interest in Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Grows By 17.5%

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,311,800 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the December 15th total of 1,116,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

IMQCF stock remained flat at $6.59 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid, and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than 1 million sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 12bn.

