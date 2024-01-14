Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Rises By 16.8%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IHYF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

