Short Interest in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Increases By 87.5%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Kelso Technologies Stock Performance
KIQ remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,083. Kelso Technologies has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.63.
About Kelso Technologies
