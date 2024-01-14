Short Interest in Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Increases By 87.5%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kelso Technologies Stock Performance

KIQ remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,083. Kelso Technologies has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.63.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. It offers rail and road transport equipment, such as pressure relief, vacuum relief, bottom outlet, pressure car pressure relief, pressure car angle, and top ball valves; and one-bolt manways and related equipment, emergency response equipment, and no spill locomotive fueling equipment; and other specialty valves, parts, equipment, and services.

