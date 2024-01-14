Short Interest in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Decreases By 29.8%

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,700 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the December 15th total of 490,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,759,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,355,000 after purchasing an additional 300,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,051,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,732,000 after purchasing an additional 285,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 13.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after purchasing an additional 206,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,615,000 after purchasing an additional 138,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,517,000 after purchasing an additional 51,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

MCY stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,726. Mercury General has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $1.15. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury General will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

