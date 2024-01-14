Short Interest in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Increases By 16.2%

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the December 15th total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MTR stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.06. 10,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,874. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. Mesa Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a net margin of 88.93% and a return on equity of 129.71%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mesa Royalty Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.0171 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Mesa Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. The company has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. Mesa Royalty Trust was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

