Short Interest in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Increases By 16.2%

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,800 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the December 15th total of 297,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $306,790.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,404.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maryjo O'brien sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,211,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $1,159,031 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1,730.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth $280,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.97. The stock had a trading volume of 49,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.83. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $89.30 and a fifty-two week high of $142.23.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 5.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

