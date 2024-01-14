Short Interest in Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Grows By 110.4%

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 110.4% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Oliveda International Trading Up 20.4 %

Oliveda International stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,805. Oliveda International has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.

Oliveda International Company Profile

