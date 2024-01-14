Short Interest in Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Drops By 33.2%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,900 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the December 15th total of 619,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Patriot Battery Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMETF traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.08. The company had a trading volume of 40,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,977. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.28. Patriot Battery Metals has a 12 month low of C$4.55 and a 12 month high of C$13.38.

About Patriot Battery Metals

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

