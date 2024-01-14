Short Interest in Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Drops By 33.2%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,900 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the December 15th total of 619,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.
Patriot Battery Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PMETF traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.08. The company had a trading volume of 40,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,977. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.28. Patriot Battery Metals has a 12 month low of C$4.55 and a 12 month high of C$13.38.
About Patriot Battery Metals
