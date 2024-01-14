Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Decreases By 61.8%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall Price Performance

Rheinmetall stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.19. 20,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,073. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

