Short Interest in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Declines By 35.3%

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

RSF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1398 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

