Short Interest in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Declines By 35.3%

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
RSF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1398 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 113.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
See Also
