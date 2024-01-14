Short Interest in Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Drops By 57.1%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the December 15th total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.3 days.
Russel Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RUSMF remained flat at $32.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82.
About Russel Metals
