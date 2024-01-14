Short Interest in Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Drops By 57.1%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the December 15th total of 221,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.3 days.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RUSMF remained flat at $32.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

