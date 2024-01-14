Short Interest in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Decreases By 32.4%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 790,600 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the December 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ryerson Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RYI traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 125,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $44.70.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Ryerson will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

RYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Transactions at Ryerson

In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,873,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,873,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $189,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,484 shares in the company, valued at $648,318.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,909 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryerson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Stories

