Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Decreases By 62.5%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ryohin Keikaku in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ryohin Keikaku Trading Up 10.5 %

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYKKY traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $18.04. 8,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $18.12.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, and food items in Japan and internationally. It offers apparel products, comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, sneakers, innerwear, sweaters, camisoles, cardigans, windbreakers, duffle coats, skirts, trousers, pajamas for adults and kids, maternity stoles, backpacks, handbags, case trolleys, hats, mufflers, gloves, stockings, umbrellas, slippers, sandals, and Japanese working clothes; household goods products, including towels, mattresses, toning water, skin care products, make-up tools, fragrance oils, aroma diffusers, air purifiers, stationary, storage boxes and cases, kitchenware, cutleries, refrigerators, toasters, kettles, juicers, mixers, coffee makers, rice cookers, cabinets, shelves, chairs, benches, sofas, beds, duvets, blankets, refillable bottles, baskets, buckets, cleaning tools, laundry supplies, emergency kits, reusable masks, clocks, flashlights, radios, speakers, extension cords, travel adapters, toys, and bicycles and tricycles; and food products, including retort pouch foods, baumkuchen banana, frying-pan-ready meal kits, butter chicken curry, cookies, crackers, canned foods, potato chips, seasonings, jams, soups, frozen foods, doughnuts, ice cream, coffee beans, sake, sparkling water, and apple juice, as well as houses.

