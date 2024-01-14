Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Decreases By 35.9%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the December 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 32,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,991. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $26.75.
Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sampo Oyj will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.
