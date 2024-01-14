Short Interest in Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY) Decreases By 33.3%

Saras S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SAAFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Saras Stock Performance
SAAFY stock remained flat at $8.78 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. Saras has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $8.78.
Saras Company Profile
