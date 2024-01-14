Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Decreases By 56.9%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the December 15th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.2 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance
Shares of SBGSF traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.00. 856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.79. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $146.57 and a one year high of $204.65.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schneider Electric S.E.
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.