Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Decreases By 56.9%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the December 15th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.2 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of SBGSF traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.00. 856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.79. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $146.57 and a one year high of $204.65.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures.

