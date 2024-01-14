Short Interest in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Declines By 32.6%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the December 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Solid Power Price Performance
NASDAQ SLDPW remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Friday. 6,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,790. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. Solid Power has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.81.
About Solid Power
