Short Interest in Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Declines By 57.4%

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the December 15th total of 204,900 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Soluna Trading Down 11.9 %
NASDAQ:SLNH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,791. Soluna has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter. Soluna had a negative net margin of 329.54% and a negative return on equity of 91.39%. The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soluna
Soluna Company Profile
Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Soluna
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.