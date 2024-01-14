Short Interest in Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Declines By 57.4%

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the December 15th total of 204,900 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Soluna Trading Down 11.9 %

NASDAQ:SLNH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,791. Soluna has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter. Soluna had a negative net margin of 329.54% and a negative return on equity of 91.39%. The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNH. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Soluna by 4,429.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soluna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Soluna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Soluna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Soluna in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

