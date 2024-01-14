Short Interest in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Increases By 16.2%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,950,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the December 15th total of 14,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,428 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,641,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,544. The stock has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.50. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

