Short Interest in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Drops By 31.6%

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the December 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 913,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.18. The company had a trading volume of 794,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,535. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average is $55.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. Terex has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Terex

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 34,730 shares of company stock worth $1,716,344 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 440.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

