Short Interest in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Increases By 100.0%

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
The InterGroup Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:INTG traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96. The InterGroup has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $47.89.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter.
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
