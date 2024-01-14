Short Interest in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Increases By 100.0%

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

The InterGroup Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:INTG traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028. The stock has a market cap of $54.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96. The InterGroup has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

Get The InterGroup alerts:

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The InterGroup

About The InterGroup

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The InterGroup by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of The InterGroup by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The InterGroup by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The InterGroup by 3,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.