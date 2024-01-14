Short Interest in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Increases By 16.4%

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 873,800 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 750,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total value of $4,148,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total transaction of $4,148,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $429.00. 171,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $430.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TYL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyler Technologies

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.