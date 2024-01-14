SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the December 15th total of 927,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

In other news, Director Timothy E. Davis, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,015.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $30,483.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Davis, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,015.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,871 shares of company stock valued at $553,582. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 275,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,150. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $770.72 million, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 9.74.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. As a group, analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

