SingularityNET Trading 18% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $291.18 million and approximately $27.19 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00018784 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.18 or 0.00273836 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,418.31 or 0.99979958 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011498 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000102 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.7431102 with 1,252,665,354.3915045 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.29036527 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $26,949,814.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

