Sleepless AI (AI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $190.98 Million

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Sleepless AI token can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00003078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sleepless AI has a market capitalization of $169.35 million and $190.98 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sleepless AI has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sleepless AI Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessai.net/home. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 130,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 1.10056026 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $65,231,312.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sleepless AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

