Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID) Short Interest Up 65.0% in December

Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the December 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith-Midland

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith-Midland in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 76.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 190.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

Smith-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMID traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. 33,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. Smith-Midland has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $210.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.40 and a beta of 1.10.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland ( NASDAQ:SMID Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

