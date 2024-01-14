SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Short Interest Up 23.7% in December

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Price Performance

SMX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. 2,641,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,814. SMX has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $104.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMX (Security Matters) Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMX. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SMX (Security Matters) Public by 463.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227,861 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries in Australia. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

