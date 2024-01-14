Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,900 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the December 15th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance
Shares of SCGLY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 107,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,824. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.
