Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,900 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the December 15th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of SCGLY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 107,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,824. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCGLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.