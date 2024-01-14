Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Short Interest Update

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the December 15th total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,094,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 125,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 1,030.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 484,111 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 491,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 26,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sohu.com by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 113,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

SOHU stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. 58,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,731. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $145.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.16 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

