Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 77.0% from the December 15th total of 756,900 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other news, insider Kristen Yen sold 17,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $676,508.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,917.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristen Yen sold 17,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $676,508.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $76,917.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $105,171.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,243 shares of company stock worth $7,017,328. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $94,523,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,471,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,160,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,563,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of SLNO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.79. 238,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,138. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of -1.54.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

