Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Short Interest Up 21.8% in December

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,800 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 203,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

SLDB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. 226,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,375. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. The company has a market cap of $155.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.15. As a group, analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

In other Solid Biosciences news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 3,410,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $18,861,242.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,833,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,789,470.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 11,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $32,566.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,439 shares in the company, valued at $48,306.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 3,410,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $18,861,242.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,833,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,789,470.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,048 shares of company stock valued at $107,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 748,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 5,663.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 677,047 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 108.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 660,747 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 177.8% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 584,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 374,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 29.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SLDB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Solid Biosciences

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.