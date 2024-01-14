SOMESING Price Hits $0.0193 (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. SOMESING has a market cap of $59.53 million and $2.49 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,092,108,675 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

Buying and Selling SOMESING

