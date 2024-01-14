Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 142,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonim Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sonim Technologies by 163.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in Sonim Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SONM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 9,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,042. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies ( NASDAQ:SONM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.