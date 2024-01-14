Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Up 67.1% in December

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the December 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SOHO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 43,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $28.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 8.8% in the second quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 954,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 77,448 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,433,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 44,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 27.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

