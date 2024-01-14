SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Stock Performance

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA stock remained flat at $11.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

About SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company operates through Retail customers, SME & Agriculture, and Large Corporates segments. It offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, insurance, and pensions.

