Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. 29,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,611. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

