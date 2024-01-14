Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Standard Chartered Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. 29,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,611. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $19.75.
About Standard Chartered
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Chartered
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.