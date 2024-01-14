Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0399 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Status has a market cap of $154.52 million and $4.97 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00018647 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $117.85 or 0.00276097 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,689.82 or 1.00009605 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011395 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,392,539 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,869,392,539.159278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04042108 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $9,137,468.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

