Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Short Interest Update

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the December 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Steakholder Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Steakholder Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Steakholder Foods during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Steakholder Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Steakholder Foods during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Steakholder Foods Price Performance

Shares of Steakholder Foods stock remained flat at $0.58 on Friday. 25,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.61. Steakholder Foods has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

