Steem Achieves Market Cap of $106.49 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $106.49 million and $3.43 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,685.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.29 or 0.00167009 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $253.17 or 0.00593106 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00063468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.63 or 0.00364600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.55 or 0.00198081 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000578 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 453,242,487 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

