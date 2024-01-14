STP (STPT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.62 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, STP has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. STP has a market cap of $106.78 million and $5.62 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00018784 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.18 or 0.00273836 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,418.31 or 0.99979958 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011498 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000102 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004592 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000686 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05461564 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $6,361,085.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.