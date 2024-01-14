Substratum (SUB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.93

Substratum (SUB) traded up 76.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 49.3% higher against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $15.93 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00018718 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.26 or 0.00279400 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,312.88 or 0.99972084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011520 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004598 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00021906 USD and is down -39.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $14.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

