Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Short Interest Update

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,300 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the December 15th total of 250,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 393,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Institutional Trading of Synaptogenix
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptogenix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synaptogenix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Synaptogenix in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Synaptogenix Price Performance
Shares of SNPX stock remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 220,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,284. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.28. Synaptogenix has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.
About Synaptogenix
Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.
Read More
