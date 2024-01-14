Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $97.42 million and $4.36 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,203.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.60 or 0.00596163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.72 or 0.00198371 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00023987 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 735,819,755 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.