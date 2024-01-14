Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Short Interest Update

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 900,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at $958,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,043 shares of company stock worth $7,684,311. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.82. 699,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $54.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average is $46.42.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

